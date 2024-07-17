Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aaron’s (AAN)

Aaron’s (NYSE: AAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2024 – Aaron’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Aaron’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $10.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

7/5/2024 – Aaron’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Aaron’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $10.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Aaron’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Aaron’s is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 251,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $314.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 55,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

