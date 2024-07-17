Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.45. 1,028,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,609. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average of $302.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

