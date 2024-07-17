Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
Aperam Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Increases Dividend
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
