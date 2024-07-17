Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

