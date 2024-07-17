Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $9.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.63. 430,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

