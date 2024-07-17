Ardor Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $69.55 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

