Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

