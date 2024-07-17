argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $519.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.53.

argenx stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.35. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

