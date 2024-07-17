Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.83.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $21.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.33. 3,134,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,032. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

