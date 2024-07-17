ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 982,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 637,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,843. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.