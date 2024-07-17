Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.

About Artesian Resources

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.