Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $32.73

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.73, but opened at $33.49. Arvinas shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 206,709 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. The business's revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

