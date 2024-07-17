Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Analysts predict that Asana will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976 in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.