Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock remained flat at $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,790. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

