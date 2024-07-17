Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Ashland worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 58,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,853. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

