ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,097.59 and last traded at $1,088.99. 366,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,114,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Trading Down 12.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

