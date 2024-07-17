ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,811,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,431.5 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
