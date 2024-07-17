ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,811,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,431.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.