Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASRT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 234.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Assertio by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,336,450 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Assertio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Assertio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Assertio by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

