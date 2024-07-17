Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of AESI opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,167,215.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 131,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,468 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,205.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 332,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

