Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.33

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.33 and last traded at $125.11, with a volume of 179504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

