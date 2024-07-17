AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 1.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.61. 5,213,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,158,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

The stock has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

