Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.40

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 957.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Insiders own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.