Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Aurora Mobile Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ JG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.91.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
