AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.49

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.49 and last traded at $207.77, with a volume of 79034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.15.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.