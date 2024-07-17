Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 35,242 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.47% of First Trust Water ETF worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 22,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,491. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

