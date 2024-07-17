Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 384 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,225. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

