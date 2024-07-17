Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,786 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.46. 65,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,461. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $204.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.