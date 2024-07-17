Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 727 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

