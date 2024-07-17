Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,327,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,841. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

