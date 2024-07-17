Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $54.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $822.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

