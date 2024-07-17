Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,580.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 505,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 1,814,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.