Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.40. 1,259,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,508. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $182.47. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

