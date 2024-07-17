Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,124,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 181,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

