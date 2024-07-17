Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,291 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 305,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,341. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

