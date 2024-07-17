Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,394 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

