Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,781,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

ARKK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,498,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,000. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

