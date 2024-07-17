Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.78 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. 802,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,112. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

