Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

