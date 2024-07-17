Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 4.23% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,603,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FICS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,751. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.