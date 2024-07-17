Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

HON traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,168. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

