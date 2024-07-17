Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 720,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,704. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
