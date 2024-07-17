Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,884.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,069 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

