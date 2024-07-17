Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 10.48% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 6,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,219. The company has a market cap of $374.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

