Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 79,388 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1686 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

