Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,712,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $572,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.