Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after buying an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after buying an additional 628,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,441,000 after acquiring an additional 247,521 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,408. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.