Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,514,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 182,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 234,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.