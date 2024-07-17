Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,803 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,796. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

Adobe stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,822. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

