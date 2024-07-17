Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,447 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,378. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $99.47. 949,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

