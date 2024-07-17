Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,518 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $691,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $537,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.